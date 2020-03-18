LIST: Communities, counties declare state of emergency in response to coronavirus pandemic

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — As schools, restaurants, businesses and organizations across Wisconsin shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, many communities and counties are operating under a state of emergency.

The order authorizes cities and counties to limit non-essential activities. Here’s a list of the cities and counties that have made the declaration so far:

Dane County

Fitchburg

Waupun

Whitewater

