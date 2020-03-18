LIST: Communities, counties declare state of emergency in response to coronavirus pandemic
MADISON, Wis. — As schools, restaurants, businesses and organizations across Wisconsin shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, many communities and counties are operating under a state of emergency.
The order authorizes cities and counties to limit non-essential activities. Here’s a list of the cities and counties that have made the declaration so far:
- Dane County
- Fitchburg
- Waupun
- Whitewater
