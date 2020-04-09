LIST: Area companies hiring amid COVID-19 shutdown

Non-essential businesses in Wisconsin were ordered closed March 28, and many employees were subsequently laid off. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, some area employers are hiring.

See the list below for companies looking for workers:

Securitas Security Services said it is hiring to meet “significant and immediate” needs in selected Wisconsin locations for permanent and temporary positions.

said it is hiring to meet “significant and immediate” needs in selected Wisconsin locations for permanent and temporary positions. The Madison Post Office says it has multiple delivery positions open; visit usps.com careers to search and apply.

says it has multiple delivery positions open; visit usps.com careers to search and apply. Impact Management Services says it’s recruiting for multiple shifts across Eastern Wisconsin for manufacturing, packaging, assembly, sanitizing and retail positions. Visit theimpactanswer.com or call 920-202-5571.

says it’s recruiting for multiple shifts across Eastern Wisconsin for manufacturing, packaging, assembly, sanitizing and retail positions. Visit theimpactanswer.com or call 920-202-5571. New Perspective Sun Prairie is hiring for a variety of positions including dining and culinary, assisting with resident care and managerial. For more information and to apply visit newperspectivecareers.com.

