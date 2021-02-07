Lisa Marie Braun

FITCHBURG – Lisa Marie Braun, age 52, of Fitchburg, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on June 11, 1968, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Jim and Karen (Klingberg) Braun.

Lisa graduated from Edgewood High School in 1986. She played girl’s hockey and was captain of the cross-country team. Lisa enjoyed camping, fishing and NASCAR racing.

Lisa is survived by her parents; fiancé, Mike Ervine; four brothers, Doug (Jennifer), Tim (Rachel), Mike (Jocelyn) and Matt (Stephanie); nieces and nephews, Jack, Annie, Audrey, Maggie, Jane, Henry, Fischer, Finnley, Crosby, Kaylee and River; godmother, Cece Braun; aunt, Deb (Joe) St. Anthony; and three uncles, Bob (Roxanne) Klingberg, George (Rita) Klingberg and Rick Klingberg. She was preceded in death by her uncle, Greg Braun.

Private services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

