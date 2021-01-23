Lisa Jo Friis

MADISON – Lisa Jo Friis, age 61, passed away peacefully at home on January 14, 2021. Lisa was born in Madison, WI on November 10, 1959, and is the youngest daughter of Richard and Delores (Banker) Friis. At the time of her birth, no name had been selected so at the request of their father for suggestions, David, her oldest Brother said he liked Lisa, so Lisa it was.

Lisa was raised in Madison and graduated from Memorial high school in 1977. After 20 years at AT&T in Madison, WI, Lisa went back to school at the Madison Media Institute. She worked at various radio groups in the Madison area before retiring in 2018.

Lisa will be remembered for her outgoing personality, humor and caring nature. She loved to spend time with her siblings and her many nieces and nephews. Her capacity for love was so great that she would “adopt” extended families and was Aunt Lisa to many.

Lisa is survived by siblings David (Cheryl) Banker, Ruth Phelan, Mary (Todd) Sweeney, Michael (Diane) Friis; ten nieces and nephews and 7 great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by the love of her life for over 36 years, Dale Zustow and her parents, Richard and Delores Friis.

A private ceremony was held for the immediate family.

The pandemic has impacted people in many in different ways and we are aware of the isolation it may cause. While Lisa and her family stayed connected, we know others may not have that support. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending monetary donations to United Way of Dane County to help assist those who are dealing with isolation during this time. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

