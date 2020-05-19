Lisa Alyea

Lisa Ann Alyea, age 55, peacefully passed away at home on Friday May 15, 2020.

She was born on April 30, 1965, the daughter of Bill and Patricia (Schroeder) Wolter. After graduating from high school in 1983, she attended UW-Madison. She graduated in 1987 with degrees in Mathematics and German. She moved to Maryland with a position at the Department of Defense. She married Scott Alyea at Concordia United Methodist Church (CUMC) in 1993. They lived in England from 1988 until 2012. She retired in 2010. In 2011 she had twin sons. She lived in Georgia from 2012 until 2014 when she came home to live at the “Graff House” in Prairie du Sac. She enjoyed traveling (36 countries), singing (Cheltenham Bach Choir, Harrogate Choral Society, Concordia United Methodist, Madison Symphony Chorus), photography, gourmet cooking, antiquing, and cross stitch. She loved her four miniature schnauzers (Barney, Baxter, Schnitzel, and Stormy).

She is survived by her husband, Scott; sons Gareth and Trevor; sister, Lori; brother, David and sister-in-law Sharon.

She thanks everyone for their support and kindness during her long struggle with cancer. Her family would like to express their thanks to Home Instead and Agrace Hospice for making it possible for her to remain at home.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to CUMC.

A private funeral service will be held at CUMC with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Burial will be next to her parents in the Prairie du Sac cemetery.