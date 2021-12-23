Lisa A. Hanson

Lisa A. Hanson, 63, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at UW-Madison Hospital in Madison, WI.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI with Pastor Gus Barnes officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, December 28th from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. Due to current health & safety guidelines for gatherings indoors, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines.

Complete arrangements are pending.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Lisa A Hanson Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Lisa Hanson Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.

