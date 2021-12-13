Lions, and tigers, and jabs, oh my! Henry Vilas Zoo to hold vaccine clinic

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – The Henry Vilas Zoo will hold a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday at the Discovery Center.

The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone over the age of five is welcome to attend and booster shots will also be available to those eligible.

The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

You can make an appointment at https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US by selecting the Zoo as your location site.

The vaccine plays a key role in preventing our health care system from becoming overwhelmed,” County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement Monday. “We encourage residents to register for an appointment and get fully vaccinated.”

Humans won’t be the only ones getting vaccinated at the Zoo.

Staff members have been vaccinating COVID-susceptible animals over the last several weeks.

According to the Zoo, over 80% of eligible animals are fully vaccinated.

“For most of the animals, the day they were vaccinated felt no different than any other day,” General Curator Beth Petersen said Monday. “The relief we felt as a team getting that first round of vaccines done was immeasurable.”

The animals receive the Zoetis vaccine. The vaccine requires two doses, given three weeks apart.

