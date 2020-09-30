Lindsey A. Frisch

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Lindsey Anne Frisch, age 34, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

She was born on Aug. 14, 1986, in Madison, Wis., the eldest daughter of Steven and Vicki (Mockrud) Frisch.

She was baptized as an infant at St. Peter Catholic Church in Madison. Lindsey received her education at Mount Horeb High School and MATC.

Lindsey had three special relationships, Jason Stofflet in which she had Adam; Jason Moundsey in which she had Lilly; and Darris Wade in which she had Ariah, Amiah, and Aniah.

As a teenager, Lindsey enjoyed swimming in a pool her father erected for the kids on the farm. She was also fond of driving the 4-wheeler with her sister and brother.

Lindsey worked at McDonalds with her friends from school and enjoyed serving her family when we came to visit her. Her smile was infectious! She later went on to be waitress and hostess at several places.

What Lindsey became best at was cooking at Grandma Diane and PaPa’s house. Making large meals with her family surrounding her. That’s what made her happiest was having everyone together. Every seat in the house filled!

Her second love was decorating. She loved to decorate for the holidays, especially Halloween, it made the children scream and laugh. The front lawn was always a fright.

Her third love was arts and crafts with her children, she loved to see them smile and laugh. It was her goal in life.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Diane Mockrud; step-grandmother, Delores Mockrud; and uncle, Randy Severin.

Lindsey is survived by her children, Adam, Lilly, Ariah, Amiah and Aniah; parents, Steven and Vicki (Mockrud) Frisch; grandparents, Karl Mockrud, PaPa (William Stull), Bernice Frisch, James (Diane) Frisch, Dennis McNeal, Laurie Roush; sister, Lacey Frisch (Adjile Gilbertson); and brother, Tyler Frisch (Amanda Peters). She also leaves behind many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

A Celebration of Lindsey’s Life will be held at a later date and will be announced via Facebook.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com