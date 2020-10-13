Linden man arrested on suspicion of sixth OWI after crash on Mineral Point Road

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Courtesy of Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. — A 43-year-old Linden man was arrested on suspicion of his sixth offense of operating while under the influence Tuesday at 11:27 a.m. following a crash on Mineral Point Road, police said.

According to an incident report, Billy J. Conner was going south on Mineral Point Road when he attempted to turn left on Junction Road.

Police said Conner turned into the path of a car heading north and caused a collision. Conner was treated for a head injury at a hospital.

Afterwards he was taken to Dane County Jail, police said.



