Linda Sue Brokaw

by Obituaries

Linda Sue Brokaw was 74 when she passed away Saturday November 13th 2021.

She was born December 6th, 1945, to Herman Sternhagen and Ruth Wey. Linda was a child of 3 including her brothers Mark and Richard. Linda was joined-in-marriage to Roy Brokaw on October 28th, 1967, she had worked full time in various positions throughout her career. One of the most rewarding was a teacher’s aide in the Riverdale School District. She and her husband Roy operated the first emergency dispatch for the police, fire, and EMS for the local area for over five 5 years. Her many hobbies included picnicking at Feske Park and attending ironman events to cheer on her daughter Jennifer.

She is survived by her Husband of 54 years, Roy Brokaw, Children Perry and Jennifer (Dennis) and Brother Richard (Cecelia) Sternhagen.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Mark Sternhagen.

A celebration of life will be held at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home in Muscoda on Friday, November 19th, 2021, from 5pm until the time of sharing at 7pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed towards Schmitt Woodland Hills or St Croix Hospice.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.