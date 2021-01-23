Linda Schenk

Site staff by Site staff

MIDDLETON – Linda Schenk, age 66, of Middleton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on May 1, 1954, in Madison, the daughter of Delven “Bud” and Mary Jane (Ziegler) Vosen. Linda graduated from Middleton High School 1972. She married Chris Schenk on Sept. 20, 1985.

Linda worked for the Department of Justice for 40 years and was an active member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ashton. She loved to spend time in her garden, tending to her flowers and vegetables. She took pride in keeping her yard nice, and enjoyed her evening “walk-abouts.” Linda enjoyed listening to music, singing and dancing. She always looked forward to going on day trips in the convertible and driving throughout the countryside, enjoying whatever adventure she was on. Linda was an amazing cook and she was always cooking and canning. She had a great sense of humor – she was silly and goofy, and her laughter could brighten up anyone’s day. She loved the holidays and spending time with her family. Linda was close with her grandkids and loved her family more than anything in the world. She always thought about others before herself, and her compassion will be remembered by all who knew her.

Linda is survived by her husband, Chris; daughters, Diane (Chad Peters) Krieger and Jayme (Ryan) Sopha; son, Bill Schenk; granddaughters, Julia Krieger and Thea Schenk; and grandson, Jackson Krieger. She is also survived by her brother John Vosen and many close friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PETER’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7121 County Road K, Ashton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, with Father Chris Gernetzke presiding. Burial at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Saturday. We would ask that you please respect the family’s wishes and follow COVID safety recommendations if in attendance.

The family would like to thank the entire medical staff that cared for Linda from the Meriter Hospital ICU unit. Memorials in Linda’s name may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com .

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.