Linda Marie Bowell

by Obituaries

Lone Rock – Linda Marie Bowell, age 65, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Sauk Prairie Hospital after a brief illness.

She was born March 12, 1956 to Robert and Dorothy (Johnson) Bowell. She lived at home with her mother in Lone Rock. She was a big Elvis fan.

She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Bowell; sisters, Nancy (John) Haehl, Plain, Susan (Duane) Taves, Tomahawk; 4 neices, Carrie (Michael) Credico, Dawn Haehl (Dave), Melissa Bowell, Frankie Rosenberg; 2 nephews, Danny (Carol) Bowell, Sammy Rosenberg; 11 great nieces and nephews, 1 great great nephew, 2 great great nieces, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Bowell; sister, Lori Rosenberg; grandparents, Alvin and Alma Johnson, Roland and Christine Bowell.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Christ Lutheran Church in Spring Green at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Kirsten Mueller will officiate with burial in the Big Hollow Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Christ Lutheran Church from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. and again on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service.

Linda would love to have memorials given to Crippled Children’s Fund or St. Jude’s Hospital.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

