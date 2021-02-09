Linda Lou Hubred

Linda L. Hubred, age 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, February 5, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison after a brief illness.

She was born on May 17, 1948 in Madison and was the daughter of Don and Lorriane Nesbit. She married Jack Hubred on October 29, 1966, Linda worked for the Department of Transportation for more than 35 years. Besides spending time with her family and friends, she enjoyed travelling, especially to Hawaii and her flower gardens. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jack; daughter Lisa, son Jim (Brigette). She is further survived by siblings, Darlene (Howard) Karow, Dorothy Watters, Bill (Cindy) Nesbit, Alan Nesbit, Edwin Nesbit and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters-in-law Linda Rae Nesbit, Linda Kay Nesbit and Karen Nesbit.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

