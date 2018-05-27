Linda L. (Briggs) Johnson

Site staff by Site staff

Linda L. Johnson, age 75, passed away on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

She was born in Blue River on June 1, 1942, the daughter of Everett and My-Rella (Knaus) Briggs. Linda worked at Swiss Colony for 25 years and retired from Demco after 10 years. She loved watching the news- all three broadcasts, playing the lotto and going to the dog track, and playing King’s Corner and Yahtzee with her kids.

She is survived by her children, Shelly (Jim) Roedsens, Reggie (Erin) Johnson, and Terri (Steve) Hale; her six grandchildren, Jacob (Cecilia) Roedsens, Stephanie Galarza, Michael Johnson, Jennifer Johnson, Emily Hale, and Carter Hale; her 4 great-grandchildren, Manny, Aria, Isaiah, and Joshua; her siblings, Bernice, Lauren”Sonny”, and Jenny (Phil); and her great friend, Tiera Fisher.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Leoette; and her former husband and good friend, Robert L. Johnson.

A Celebration of Linda’s Life will be held at 12 noon on Friday, June 1, 2018, at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Friday.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments