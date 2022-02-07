Linda Kapuscinski

Linda Kapuscinski, 69, of Muscoda died Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Riverdale Healthcare in Muscoda. She was born on September 4, 1952, with her twin Dale, in Chicago, the daughter of Walter and Elsie (Pratali) Kapuscinski. Linda graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1970. She liked doing crossword puzzles, wordsearches, reading, playing cards, and watching Perry Mason and Matlock. Linda loved cats and dogs.

Linda is survived by her sisters: Dale (Leo) Johnson of Wonewoc, Gloria (Ken) Dvorak of Cazenovia, Nancy Good of Hillsboro;

8 nieces and nephews: Cindy (fiancée Mark Olson) Friske of Hillsboro, Leo (Fran) Johnson, III of Hillsboro, Ben (Erin) Dvorak of LaValle, Kelly (Randy) Rabuck of Reedsburg, Brian (Jessica) Dvorak of Hillsboro, Diana (Jim) Robinson of Dubuque, IA, Joel (Annie) Good of Hillsboro, Richard (LeAnn) Good of Hillsboro;

Many great nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews: Cassidy Evans, Brandon Tobey, Daniel (McKenzie) Turner, Joshua (Taylor) Robinson, Alma Dvorak, Hayden Gonzales, Kenton Dvorak, Gabby Rabuck, CyleeRae Friske, Ashley Robinson, Jarred Defliger, Ellie Dvorak, Monty Good, Nicholas Dvorak, James Good, Jonny Dvorak, Sophia Rabuck, Ashton Peterson, Bentley Robinson, Colton Raupp, Evalina Good, Dylan Robinson, Thomas Good, Bailey Good, Kazleigh Turner, Rylan Peterson, McKenzie Good.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Elsie and infant brother Gary.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Services can be viewed at Watch Here Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM.

