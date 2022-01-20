Linda J. Lynch

Linda Lynch, age 68, of Ridgeway, WI passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville, WI.

Linda is survived by her children, Christine (Rielly) O’Donnell of Madison and Sarah Lynch of Vancouver, WA; her grandchildren, Caitlin, Curtis, and Lauren O’Donnell; her mother Shirley Latham of Viroqua, WI; one brother and four sisters; and numerous extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Lyall Latham.

Linda attended North Crawford High School in Gays Mills, WI and graduated from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and a minor in math. Linda was an environmentalist. She loved the land and strived to preserve its history. She implemented multiple alternate energy sources on her farm to help protect the environment. She was an avid farmer, master gardener, quilter, and woodworker. She enjoyed working with The Friends of the Military Ridge Trail, Wisconsin Chapter of Prairie Enthusiasts, and Riverland Conservancy. She also served in roles in local government.

Adhering to Linda’s wishes, no formal services will be held. If anyone chooses to remember Linda in a special way, gifts may be directed to Iowa County Humane Society in Dodgeville, WI.

