Linda F. Erickson

by Obituaries

Linda F. Erickson, 68, of Platteville, died on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at her home of natural causes. Linda was born on February 4, 1954 in Davenport, Iowa, to Raymond and Virginia (Reed) Breitbach. Linda was united in marriage to John Erickson on August 6, 1977 in her hometown of Kaukauna, Wisconsin. They were blessed with two daughters, Sara and Brita.

After she graduated from Kaukauna High School, Linda attended UW – Eau Claire where she met her husband, John. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English. Linda continued her schooling and achieving a Master’s in Education from UW-Platteville. She also earned a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Cardinal Stritch University.

Linda’s career in education started in the Darlington School District as an eighth grade English teacher. Over time she became the district’s Reading Specialist and the Director of Instruction. During her tenure at Darlington, she took pride in leading the Student Council, Odyssey of the Mind, and Gifted and Talented programs. She left Darlington to become the Director of Instruction for Mosinee School District. She finished her career as Superintendent in the Iowa-Grant School District until her retirement in 2018.

Linda was a smart, kind, witty, and creative woman. She was a strong and effective leader who was passionate about her work. Linda was an avid reader. You could always find her with a stack of books nearby. She spent countless hours tending to her flower gardens and created a beautiful oasis in her backyard. She loved playing golf as often as she could. She was an expert at sewing and loved DIY and home improvement projects. She had a special gift for helping her daughters transform their first houses into welcoming homes. Linda loved spending time with her family at the lakes Up North and had a special fondness for annual trips to Door County. She was always excited to visit somewhere warm. Linda also loved animals, Elvis and the Packers. What she loved most was being a mom.

Linda is survived by her husband, John; two daughters, Sara and Brita (Sam) Bader; two sisters, Marilyn (Jim) Dragosh and Marcia (Bob) Ryan. Her parents preceded her in death.

A celebration of life will be held from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM, Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Platteville Golf & Country Club. There will be a time of sharing and reflection at 11:30 AM, a meal will follow. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Iowa-Grant Educational Foundation Fund or the Carbone Cancer Center. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Linda’s family would like to give special thanks to the Carbone Cancer Center and Grant County Hospice for their excellent care and support.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.