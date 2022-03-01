Linda C. Swanson

by Obituaries

Linda C. Swanson, age 77, of Dodgeville, died on Friday, February 25, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital. Linda was born on August 28, 1944 in Seattle, WA to Chester and Thelma (Quamme) Smith. She married John Swanson of Cummings, ND on September 4, 1965. Osco Drug took them to various cities in Wisconsin until they settled in Platteville where John worked at Walker Pharmacy. In 1979, the couple purchased Walker Pharmacy in Dodgeville and renamed it Swanson Pharmacy, operating it until retiring in 2007. Linda was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and the Mary Circle. Her favorite pastimes were being with her grandchildren, playing cards and going to the casino. Linda will now be doing the Hallmark Cards in Heaven with her friend, Jackie Nielson.

Linda is survived by her husband, John of Dodgeville; children, Todd Swanson of Rice Lake, WI and Tamara (Pat) Brown of Bemidji, MN; five grandchildren, Jessica (Kyler) Stevens; Joshua Swanson; Josie Swanson; Maggie Brown and Max Brown; one great grandson, Kai Stevens; two sisters, Diane (Hal) Freeman of Pawleys Island, SC and Lola Brown of Austin, TX; her brother-in-law, George (Darlene) Swanson of Hillsboro, ND as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Linda said, ”God bless the day we met our best friends, Ed and Linda Fall.”

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church in Dodgeville with Pastor Mark Williamson officiating. Friends may call at the church beginning at 10:00 A.M. The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Wounded Warriors Project.

Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Dodgeville 608-935-3628

www.houckfuneralhomes.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.