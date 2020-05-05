Linda A. Sage

Linda Ann (Ballard) Sage, 75, of Melcher-Dallas, IA (formerly of Platteville, WI) died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, May 1, 2020.

A family grave side service will be held at a later date at the Calvary Cemetery, in Platteville, WI. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Linda was born on December 24, 1944 in Dubuque, Iowa, Daughter of Clarence and Bertha (Malone) Ballard. Linda worked for several years at Pamida in Platteville until it closed and also enjoyed doing in home care for the elderly in Platteville. She loved her pets, most recently her dog Teddy Bear. She enjoyed crafts and making things for others, especially, crocheting. She valued time spent visiting people and enjoyed occasional fishing trips. She cherished her grandchildren and was very excited to be a great grandma.

Linda is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Kimberly McPhail; four grandchildren, Jacob McPhail, Tessa McPhail, Elizabeth (Trenton) LeCleir and Joseph McPhail; one precious great-grandson Edmund; brother, Bill (Barb) Ballard and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard (Dick) Sage of Iowa, parents, and two sons, John and Michael McPhail, and a sister, Kristine, in childhood.