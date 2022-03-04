Limit consumption of brown trout from Black Earth Creek due to elevated PFAS, state recommends

by Logan Reigstad

CROSS PLAINS Wis. — State officials have issued an advisory recommending people limit consumption of brown trout from Black Earth Creek due to elevated levels of manmade chemicals that can lead to health issues.

In a news release Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health Services said fish sampling conducted in 2020 found elevated levels of PFOS — perfluorooctane sulfonate — in brown trout in the creek near Cross Plains.

Because of that, the agencies are recommending limiting consumption of the fish to one meal per week.

PFOS are a kind of PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as “forever chemicals.” High levels of the manmade chemicals, which have been used for decades in products ranging from nonstick cookware to firefighting foam, can lead to a number of health issues, including increased cholesterol levels, a decrease in how well the body responds to vaccines and decreased fertility in women, DHS said.

