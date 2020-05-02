Lily Madison Zimdars

KOSHKONONG, Wis. — It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Lily Madison Zimdars.

She died at her home in Koshkonong, WI on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She succumbed to the quiet and shadowy effects of depression. Lily suffered valiantly from the ravages of this invisible illness since her father’s death in early 2018. Born on February 3, 2005, Lily had just celebrated her 15th birthday. Lily was a freshman at Fort Atkinson High School and was a member of the girls volleyball team as well as a proud member of FFA. She also was a team manager for the FAHS boys wrestling team. Lily was a wonderful student and had many aspirations for her life, including becoming a pediatrician someday.

Lily loved her family very much, but she held a special place in her heart for her two sisters, Summer and Rylie. The bond they shared meant the world to her and they were the most important people in her life. We choose to remember Lily by her tenacity, resilience, and tenderness. She was a bright young woman with so much potential. She was exuberant and kind, and full of empathy. She loved being silly and making people laugh with her goofy sense of humor. She loved expressing herself creatively especially through photography and drawing and loved taking photos with friends. We will miss the way her beautiful smile and sparkling blue eyes could light up a room.

The hole Lily has left in our lives cannot be filled. She will always be remembered for her courage and strength during difficult times, and even though she chose to end her life, we know she is peacefully at rest now, without any pain.

If you would like to prevent such tragedy from occurring to other teens and their families, to lower the social stigma of mental illness, depression and suicide, and to raise awareness and support for those affected by suicide, please consider a donation in Lily’s memory at preventsuicidewi.org.

Lily was preceded in death by her father, Jason Zimdars. She leaves behind her two beloved sisters, Summer and Rylie Zimdars; her mother, adoring grandparents, loving aunts, uncles, cousins, dear friends, and her two sweet guinea pigs, Clover and Cleo.

