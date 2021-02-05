Lilly Marie Lanphear

MADISON – Lilly Marie (nee Oberg) Lanphear made her way to her Lord on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Lilly was born to Swedish immigrants, Olaf (Ben) and Astrid Oberg, in Spokane, Wash. She attended John Rogers High School where she was inducted into the National Honor Society and served as Girls League President. She was presented the Outstanding Student Award in Science at graduation.

Lilly married Howard Lanphear on Aug. 28, 1948, and they attended Northwest Bible College in Seattle. Lilly left college to devote her full love and care to her children while encouraging them to pursue an education and career. She supported Howard in their church ministry, using her talents to play the piano, organ, teach Sunday School and lead a women’s Bible study.

Lilly enjoyed the Scandinavian influence and her work at Crescent Lighting in Madison. She loved everything creative and her hobbies included gardening, painting and making her home welcoming. She and Howard traveled the country visiting relatives. A trip to Scandinavia included a special time with relatives in Sweden.

Becoming a grandmother (Mimi) and then great-grandmother brought new joy. Lilly was happiest spending time with family and reminded us that we were “making memories.” Lilly’s favorite Bible verse is Proverbs 17:22, “A merry heart doeth good like medicine.” Left to cherish her memories are her children, Linda (Bill) Lehman of Bradenton, Fla., and Dave (Sue) Lanphear of DeForest; six grandchildren, Ben (Sofia) Koerner, Aimee Koerner, Andrew Lanphear, Jana (Todd) Lake, Ryan (Megan) Lanphear and Tyler Lanphear; nine great-grandchildren, Malyn and Jaicee (twins) and Devyn Lake, Vivienne, Benjamin and Branden Koerner, and Andi, Caroline and Henry Lanphear; special friend, Debbie Foster; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Lanphear; and nieces and nephews.

Lilly was the beloved wife for over 72 years of the late Howard Lanphear, who predeceased her on Nov. 26, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Arthur Oberg and Ben Oberg; and sister, Betty Broberg.

Services for Lilly and Howard are private to immediate family due to the coronavirus pandemic. Family and friends who wish to view a joint, virtual service via LIVE STREAM may visit Lilly’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, with the Rev. Dave Carlson officiating.

Special thanks to the staff at Oak Park Skilled Nursing and Agrace HospiceCare.

Memorials in her honor may be sent to Bethany Evangelical Free Church or Agrace HospiceCare, both in Madison, Wis.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

