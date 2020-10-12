Lillian M. Zick

Site staff by Site staff

Lillian Marie Zick, age 97, passed away on October 10, 2020, at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie, Sauk City, Wisconsin.

She was born on March 26, 1923, in the town of Honey Creek, Sauk County, Wisconsin, to Andrew John Feigl and Evelyn M. (Hehenberger) Feigl.

She was united in marriage to Lorin William Zick on September 16, 1947, in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin. Lil worked at Farmers and Citizens Bank of Sauk City for many years.

She is survived by 3 children, John (Debby Perosio) of Harkers Island, North Carolina; Joann Zick (Carl) Sirotzki of Wausa, Nebraska; and Judith Zick (Anthony) Caronna, of Brookfield, Wisconsin; 6 grandchildren, John McLaren Zick, Elmira, New York; Matthew (Christine) Sirotzki, Cary, Illinois; Scott Lorin Caronna, Denver, Colorado; Margaret McLaren (John) Burns, of Liverpool, New York; Nicholas Anthony (Tara) Caronna, Arvada, Colorado; and Andrew McLaren Zick, Elmira, New York; and 2 great-grandchildren, Evalynn Elizabeth Zick-Dean, Elmira, New York; and McLaren George Burns, Liverpool, New York.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lorin, brother Harlan Ralph Feigl, sister Hazel (Harlan) Bass, and daughter-in-law Sara (Sally) McLaren Zick.

The family would like to thank Dr. Barclay Shultz and his nurse Deb for the many years of wonderful care and the caregivers at Maplewood for their kindness and compassion. A heartfelt thanks to Betty Page and the many other “angels” who helped our mom so she could live independently for many years.

Memorials may be given in Lil’s name to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Prairie du Sac.