Lillian J. Krantz

by Obituaries

Lillian Joyce Krantz (Petlock), 89, of Fort Atkinson passed away Tuesday, March 15th at Henry Ford Hospital in Clinton Township, Michigan. Lilly passed bravely and peacefully, surrounded by family, happy and eager to join her beloved CMK in heaven.

She was born November 8, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of the late Frank and Blanche (Leonardson) Petlock. She married the love of her life, “CMK” Carl Mathias Krantz on June 27th, 1959.

Lilly worked many years in the plastic and yarn manufacturing industries for Polymer Technologies and Badger Mills. She made many friends over the years bringing brightness and smiles to those lucky enough to know her. She brought laughter to others with her silliness and smiles.

She loved any and all flowers, especially Lilies and Gerber daisies. Her thumb was the greenest of green. Watching her Magnolia tree bloom beautiful, pink blossoms in the spring brought Lilly great joy.

Lilly loved bingo and will be missed by her friends Diane, Chris, Tami and Brenda (among others) at the Thursday night bar room bingo at Sunset in Fort Atkinson. She also enjoyed trips to the casino.

She will be missed by all but especially by her beloved four-legged companion Jack. She is now in good hands with her newly adopted mom and dad, Pam and Leo.

Lilly is survived by her children, Pamela (Leo) Connor of Michigan, Sharon (Butch Rouse) Krantz of Maine, Katy (Scott Veech) Hoyer of Menomonee Falls, Susan (Kevin Toman) Krantz of Pewaukee and Ken Krantz of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren Carl Davis, Alex (Lauren) Hoyer, Jake (Megan) Hoyer, Rachel Hoyer, Matthew Cooley, Annie Cooley, Maria Cooley, Ellie Cooley, Justin Krantz and her sister Virginia Swiderski of Michigan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl (4 years ago, with her at his side), niece Donna (Kret) Fahey and siblings Jim, Beverly, Shirley and Florence.

Lilly was saddened that she will miss the birth of her first great grandchild, baby boy Hoyer, due in May to Alex and Lauren Hoyer of Philadelphia.

A prayer service will be held at 12 PM on Monday, March 21, 2022 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held from 11 AM on Monday at the memorial home until time of service. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. A meal will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local hospice.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Lillian J. Krantz, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.