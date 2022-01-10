Lillian Carmel Walton

by Obituaries

Lillian Carmel Walton, age 72, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at home.

She was born on June 27, 1949, to Richard and Lucille (Eaton) Sanchez in Madison, WI. Lillian married Jamie Walton on July 23, 2001, in Madison, WI.

Lillian lived in Windsor/ DeForest most of her adult life. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Lillian also enjoyed her weekends up at her sister Krickett’s cottage and the occasional motorcycle ride with Jamie. In her free time, you could find her enjoying a glass of wine, fishing and at times scratching off a lottery ticket.

Lillian is survived by her husband, her little fur babies, Sassy and Pixie. She is also survived by her daughter, Tina Rabe; sisters, Frani Dreyer, Corrina “Krickett” Holloway, Marci (Charlie) Pinkerton, Traci (Pat Wall) Sanchez, Luci (Tom) Johnson; brothers, Richard (Jill) Sanchez, Mike (Rita) Sanchez, Tom (Brenda) Sanchez, Doug (Marni) Sanchez; sister-in-law, Penny (Rod) Masoumi; brother-in-law, Fritz Walton, John (Wendy) Walton, Tony (Tracy) Walton; special friend and cousin Betty Jean; along with many other grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Dody Edmondson and brother-in-law John Holloway.

A Celebration of Lillian’s Life will be held later in the spring.

To view and sign this guestbook please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

608-846-4250

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.