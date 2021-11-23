Lillian Ann (Smith) Engelberger

Madison – Lillian A. (Smith) Engelberger, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at her home in Madison.

She was born in Asbury Park, New Jersey on December 9, 1946, the daughter of Ira and Eleanor (Blake) Smith. Lillian married Jeffrey Engelberger on June 29, 1964. She loved her family and especially loved to spend time with her grandchildren. Her family always came first and next came the fun! She enjoyed touring on the Harley with good friends, reading, quilting, gardening, and time at the family cottage on Lake Wisconsin.

Lillian is survived by husband, Jeffrey; children, Ronald (Tamara) and Randy (Kris); grandchildren, Erin, Jonah, Alexa, Ryan and Tia; great grandchildren, Kenadi and Ryder; brothers, Mike (Nancy), Pat (Kim), and Tim (Linda); best friend of 60 years, Bonnie; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A visitation will be held from 10:00AM to 1:00PM on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison. Burial will take place on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 10:00AM at Highland Memory Gardens in Madison.

