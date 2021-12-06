Lila Jean Carpenter

by Obituaries

Lila J. Carpenter, 87 of Richland Center, WI, passed away December 4th, 2021, at home surrounded by family. She was born April 6th, 1934, in Richland Center.

Lila is survived by her five children: Steve (Diane) Carpenter of Brodhead, Rick (Sandy) Carpenter of DeSoto, Debby Carpenter of Sedona, AZ, Chuck Jr. Carpenter of Richland Center and Todd Carpenter of Richland Center; Eleven Grandchildren: Chris, Zeb, Britney, Nathan, Grant, Luke, Bo, Krista, Zach, Karley and Preston and several great-grandchildren. Lila is also survived by her Sister Nina Kelsey of Richland Center and Loren (June) Heckendorn of Rockford, IL.

Lila was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Chuck Carpenter Sr, her brother Wayne Heckendorn, and her parents Charles and Alma Heckendorn.

Lila had a lifelong passion for horses, music, Jesus and her family. She met Chuck while working at the local “Root beer stand” and started a family together. She ran the books for Chucks welding company Carpenter Boiling and Welding, worked as a “candy striper,” and was a musician in the community while being an incredibly involved wife, mother and grandmother throughout her life. She developed Alzheimer’s disease and worked through it’s many stages while remaining at home under the care of her husband Chuck and then her son Todd and caretaker Dave Bethke. The family of Lila acknowledges and appreciates your expression of sympathy in sharing our sorrow.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with a time of sharing at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Richland Center Cemetery. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com

