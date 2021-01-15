Lil Wayne to drop new song for Packers ahead of playoff run

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Rapper Lil Wayne is releasing a new anthem for the Packers.

The hip hop artist, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, shared the news with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on Friday’s episode of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports.

“I want them to hear it and be ready to run through a wall,” Carter said. “Me and Coach Matt been cool. I put a lot of time into it. I worked on it for 3 days and I usually don’t do that.”

Carter said the song is slated to drop at 7:45 p.m., just in time for Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The last time Weezy released a song about the Packers was in 2011, the same year Green Bay won a Super Bowl.

With plenty of playoff appearances but no Vince Lombardi Trophy since then, time will tell if the new record is a sign of things to come for the Pack.

.@LilTunechi on the theme song he made for the Packers playoff run: “I want them to hear it and be ready to run through a wall. Me and Coach Matt been cool. I put a lot of time into it. I worked on it for 3 days and I usually don’t do that.” pic.twitter.com/yd5IkvKSD0 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 15, 2021

