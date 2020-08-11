Likely tornado with 80 mph winds caused damage in Walworth County, NWS says

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — The National Weather Service said it was likely a weak tornado that caused damage in Walworth County on Monday afternoon.

NWS in Milwaukee said Tuesday morning that a storm survey crew found damage consistent with an EF-0 tornado in Lake Geneva.

Preliminary information from our storm survey crew found damage consistent with a high end EF-0 tornado occurred in Lake Geneva yesterday. Winds upwards of 80 mph produced tree damage with multiple large limbs and tree trunks knocked down or snapped. #wiwx — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) August 11, 2020

Winds upward of 80 mph caused tree damage including knocking down or snapping multiple large limbs and tree trunks, officials said.

According to NWS, tornadoes are rated on a scale according to their wind speeds. EF-0 tornadoes have speeds between 65 and 85 mph. The scale goes up to EF-5, which has wind gust speeds of more than 200 mph.

NWS Milwaukee said it sent storm survey crews on Tuesday to Camp Lake, Lake Geneva and Union Grove.

Storms caused damage in other parts of the Midwest on Monday, including Iowa, Illinois and Indiana.

Good morning!☀️ Let's talk Monday's storms. A long-lived, large storm complex tracked from the NE/IA border, across IA, northern IL, & northern IN. This produced widespread damage to trees, toppled several semis, & caused some structure damage. Recap: https://t.co/AZJonw6Ykq pic.twitter.com/d7frOHNBhA — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 11, 2020

There were reports damage to trees and structures in the southeastern part of Wisconsin, too, including Platteville, Lancaster and South Wayne.

NWS officials are also investigating a possible tornado during the powerful storms in Kenosha County.