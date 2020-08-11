Likely tornado with 80 mph winds caused damage in Walworth County, NWS says
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — The National Weather Service said it was likely a weak tornado that caused damage in Walworth County on Monday afternoon.
NWS in Milwaukee said Tuesday morning that a storm survey crew found damage consistent with an EF-0 tornado in Lake Geneva.
Winds upward of 80 mph caused tree damage including knocking down or snapping multiple large limbs and tree trunks, officials said.
According to NWS, tornadoes are rated on a scale according to their wind speeds. EF-0 tornadoes have speeds between 65 and 85 mph. The scale goes up to EF-5, which has wind gust speeds of more than 200 mph.
NWS Milwaukee said it sent storm survey crews on Tuesday to Camp Lake, Lake Geneva and Union Grove.
Storms caused damage in other parts of the Midwest on Monday, including Iowa, Illinois and Indiana.
There were reports damage to trees and structures in the southeastern part of Wisconsin, too, including Platteville, Lancaster and South Wayne.
NWS officials are also investigating a possible tornado during the powerful storms in Kenosha County.
