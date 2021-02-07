Like Senators, Americans are split on whether Trump should be convicted during second impeachment trial

47% say he should be, 40% believe he shouldn't

History will be made this week as the second impeachment trial of former-President Donald Trump begins. While all 50 Democratic Senators are expected to vote to convict the former president, how Republicans will vote is less clear.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see more Republicans vote to convict than in the former President’s first impeachment,” said UW-Madison Political Science Professor Mike Wagner. “But it would be very surprising to see 17.”

Two-thirds of the Senate would have to vote against the former president to convict him: a verdict Wagner calls “highly unlikely,” in part, because of timing.

“It seems that, as time has passed, folks who were originally saying things like, ‘I’m open to a conviction in the Senate,’ or ‘I want to hear more,’ have stopped saying those things publicly,” he said. “It’s not clear if they’ve stopped saying those things because they made up their mind to vote to convict or if it’s because they’re backing off from those original positions.”

Like the Senate, Americans are split on whether the former president should be convicted. The latest AP poll shows that, while 2/3 of the country believes Trump bears at least some responsibility for the breach of the U.S. Capitol, 47% say Senators should vote to convict him. 40% say they should not. 12% aren’t sure.

Wagner says there likely isn’t anything that can happen this week to change that.

“I think the only thing that would change the partisan interpretation of impeachment in the electorate would be if a high number of Republican senators vote to convict the president,” he explained.

Wagner doesn’t believe that will happen and says this trial is more about setting a precedent than who is president.

“If people don’t have consequences for their actions when they reach the end of a term, what’s to stop them from doing terrible things, knowing there won’t be any kind of consequence coming for them?” he questioned.

The only real consequence a guilty verdict could have for the former president is if the Senate votes to convict him. Then, the Senate could immediately hold a second vote that would only require a 50% majority to prevent him from running again.

