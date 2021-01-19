Light snow could impact travel this afternoon-Haddie

MADISON, Wis. — A weak clipper-type system will move through the area today. Light snow and flurries are expected with this system.

Latest trends have pushed the snow a bit further to the north. Most of southern Wisconsin will at least see some light snow. The snow may be relatively heavy at times, reducing visibility temporarily. Roads may become snow covered and slippery for the evening commute.

The snow should exit the region this evening, leaving behind a swath of light snow accumulation. Heaviest amounts will be in far southwest Wisconsin, where up to 2″ will be possible. Dane county and the Madison area can expect around 1″ of snow with lighter amounts to the northeast.

Skies will clear out behind this system tonight allowing for colder temperatures tonight. Low temperatures will fall to the single digits with wind chills in the single digits below zero by daybreak on Wednesday. The cold temperatures won’t last long though as southwesterly winds kick in on Wednesday. Highs will reach the lower 30s in the afternoon.