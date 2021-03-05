‘Light is certainly at the end of the tunnel’: 1 million Wisconsinites have received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — One million Wisconsinites have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services made the announcement Friday morning.

“While we still have a long way to go, the light is certainly at the end of the tunnel. And every day we are one step closer than yesterday to reaching community-wide immunity and getting back to our Wisconsin way of life,” Evers said. “So, thank you to everyone who has gotten the vaccine and those who plan to get the vaccine as soon as they are eligible, and thank you to the vaccine providers across our state who are getting this done.”

More than 500,000 Wisconsinites have completed their vaccination series. According to DHS vaccine data updated on Tuesday, a total of 1,568,329 doses have been administered statewide since the first doses arrived in late December.

As of early March, Wisconsin ranked first in the Upper Midwest and among the top in the nation for number of doses administered per 100,000 people. The state is third in the country for percentage of doses administered.

Health officials said Thursday that they expect all Wisconsinites to be eligible for the vaccine by the end of May.

“Having one million Wisconsinites with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is a good sign that our vaccination program is working,” DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake said. “All three COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing COVID-19 and we urge folks to get a shot when it is their turn. With increased vaccine supply on the way, we hope to reach the next million even sooner.”

More information and data about the state’s vaccination efforts is available on DHS’ vaccine webpage.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.