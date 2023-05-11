YouTube

Youtube

 Thomas Trutschel

A 29-year-old YouTuber will plead guilty to a federal charge after he destroyed the wreckage of a plane he purposefully crashed to gain views, Justice Department officials announced Thursday.

Trevor Daniel Jacob admitted to authorities he planned to crash his plane in a video he made to promote a wallet. He later collected the aircraft's wreckage and got rid of it to hinder federal investigators from probing the crash site, according to a news release from the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

CNN's Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.