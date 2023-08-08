The call for nominations for a new Poet Laureate is now open.

MADISON, Wis. -- The call for nominations for Madison's new Poet Laureate is now open.

Current Poet Laureate Angela Trudell Vasquez's term is ending in mid-January. Trudell Vasquez has served in the position since 2020 and initiated a number of programs during that time, like the Bus Lines Poetry project and the Youth Poet Laureate program.