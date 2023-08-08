MADISON, Wis. -- The call for nominations for Madison's new Poet Laureate is now open.
Current Poet Laureate Angela Trudell Vasquez's term is ending in mid-January. Trudell Vasquez has served in the position since 2020 and initiated a number of programs during that time, like the Bus Lines Poetry project and the Youth Poet Laureate program.
The Youth Poet Laureate program honors talented poets from ages 13-19 and provides opportunities for them to showcase their art on the regional and national stage. The Madison youth Poet Laureate serves a one-year term and gives three public readings alongside the Madison Poet Laureate.
"Young people have a voice, they need to be heard, they need to find a way to express themselves living through these times, and these are difficult times for some," Trudell Vasquez said. "Poetry can do a lot. It can teach you history, it can help you with your feelings, it can communicate an idea like a translation of feelings. Teenagers have a lot of feelings, and they need a way to get those out."
Trudell Vasquez hopes that whoever is named the next poet laureate will continue the program.
"I really hope that whoever is in my position makes it their own," Trudell Vasquez said. "They don't have to do what I did. All I want them to do is mentor the youth Poet Laureate, keep that going."
The call for nominations will close Sept. 27 and the new Poet Laureate will begin their term on Jan. 15, 2024.
"I want people to nominate themselves," Trudell Vasquez said. "You tell the best story, don't let other people tell your story is what I've said for years. You write your own story so if you believe in your work, if you've been doing the work, if you want to bring other people into the poetry world and make it accessible to them and show them how it can enrich their lives, this is the role for you."