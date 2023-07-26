(CNN) — Mountain rescuers came to the aid of a woman and her pet parrot in the United Kingdom this week after she became stranded trying to find one of her feathered friends, who was scared off by a peregrine falcon.

The woman was part of a group of parrot owners from Derbyshire walking in Eryri, or Snowdonia, in Wales, on Monday, according to Facebook post from the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team.