WEST ALLIS, Wis. -- Visitors at the Wisconsin State Fair will have more than 100 new food options to sink their teeth into this year.Fair organizers said Tuesday there will be 104 new foods at the 11-day fair, which kicks off August 3 and runs through August 13.Among the new menu items are alligator ribs, apple pie fries, beer cheese Wisconsin lava cake, and Pizza Lumpia.For a full list of the new foods available at this year's state fair, click or tap here.Last year's state fair attracted just over one million guests over 11 days, nearing a return to pre-pandemic attendance levels.To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here.