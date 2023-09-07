As it finally starts to cool down and feel more like fall in Wisconsin, many families will soon be carving jack-o-lanterns and putting out their decorations. However, a key fall crop might look smaller than normal at some patches due to this summer's drought.
At Enchanted Valley Acres, owner Chris Kirsch says there's a huge amount of pumpkins that draw families in each year. People can pick pumpkins off the vine.
"I'm happy with what we have," Kirsch said in reference to his crop this year. However, he said it took some extra efforts to water the seeds for the pumpkins early in the season when Wisconsin was going through a serious drought.
"Most of the time you can put seeds in the ground and Mother Nature does her part and takes care of them," Kirsch said. "This year, not at all."
When pumpkins don't get enough water, that can impact their size and shape. That means in some places, this year's crop might be smaller than normal.
If Kirsch didn't make the effort to give extra water to his crop in the early months, his pumpkin patch could have looked spooky.
"If we hadn't done that, I don't think the seeds would have germinated," Kirsch said. "I can definitely see it impacting other crops as well."
This season -- some other pumpkin patches may not have the same luck.
However, Kirsch says the farms who put in the extra time will be the place to pick.
"Just because one patch of pumpkins didn't do so good doesn't mean the others didn't thrive," Kirsch said. "We'll have pumpkins this year."