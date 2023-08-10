(CNN) — The world’s largest cruise ship hasn’t welcomed a single passenger aboard yet, but it’s already set the internet on fire.

The Icon of the Seas — which recently completed its first set of sea trials in preparation for its maiden voyage in January 2024 — has amazing credentials: 1,198 feet long (316 feet longer than the Titanic), 159 feet wide, 20 total decks and a maximum capacity of almost 10,000 people including all passengers and crew.