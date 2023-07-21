(CNN) — In Barbie’s world, she’s the star. Her face launched a global empire, with over 1 billion dolls sold by Mattel to date; she has, for better or worse, the power to set beauty standards; and for well over a year, one of the world’s most famous actors (Margot Robbie) has been imitating her on- and off-camera. It’s her dreamhouse, her convertible — and even Ken knows his place (as Ryan Gosling woefully sings in the new “Barbie” movie).

But there is one supporting character in Barbie Land who might catch your eye. Midge, full name Margaret Hadley Sherwood, who was first introduced as Barbie’s best friend in 1963, and is Barbie’s on-screen neighbor.