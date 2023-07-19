What’s driving sunscreen’s big boom

Sunscreen comes in the form of sprays, brush-on powders, whipped mousses and roller sticks — all the easier to make wearing it a daily habit.

(CNN) — The sunscreen boom is upon us.

In 2020, the global value of sun care products was $10.7 billion. Already a staggering figure, that number is projected to grow by 4% each year until 2028, according to market analysts at Grand View Research. By the end of the decade, the sector is expected to reach upwards of $14 billion.