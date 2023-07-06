Instagram, known for pictures and quick videos, now has a new app called "Threads," that looks a lot like Twitter.

MADISON, Wis. -- Threads, Meta's answer to microblogging social network Twitter, launched this week and quickly racked up tens of millions of sign-ups.

The new social media platform, which focuses on text, is designed to complement the more photo- and video-oriented Instagram. Meta owns both platforms, as well as Facebook.