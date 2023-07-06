MADISON, Wis. -- Threads, Meta's answer to microblogging social network Twitter, launched this week and quickly racked up tens of millions of sign-ups.
The new social media platform, which focuses on text, is designed to complement the more photo- and video-oriented Instagram. Meta owns both platforms, as well as Facebook.
"Threads is actually an offshoot of Instagram," Madison College digital marketing professor Steve Noll explained. "It's not a standalone app. A lot of people are thinking that Threads is its own thing, and it actually isn't; you have to have an Instagram account and then you can download the Threads app and then link your Instagram with it."
Threads currently allows users to create posts of up to 500 characters, as well as share links, photos and videos. It's missing several key features, however, including a feed consisting of just a user's followers, hashtags and advertising.
Noll said that's likely intentional.
"I think they're just trying to get people just to enjoy their stream of Threads and get excited about it and then they'll start adding in more features as they push our updates and new versions of the app," he said.
Users frustrated with Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter have been searching for a replacement social network for months. With the backing of Meta, Threads poses the first significant challenge to Twitter, Noll said, adding other competitors like Mastodon have not reached critical mass.
Concerns have been raised about privacy, since Threads' privacy practices say it can collect data ranging from health and financial information to browsing history and usage data, but Noll said there aren't any new concerns specifically with Meta's latest social network.
"I don't think it's collecting anything new that's not being collected by Instagram and Facebook already, and I can tell you out of all the apps, TikTok is the one that collects the most information, followed by Google," he said.
The responsibility is on the consumer, Noll said, to make sure they read the terms and conditions and manage privacy settings on their devices. He recommends consumers review their social media privacy settings twice per year.
Ultimately, he said, time will tell if Threads becomes the "Twitter killer" those who have abandoned the platform have been looking for.