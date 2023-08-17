(CNN) — Isabelle Lux, a 32-year-old content creator from Palm Beach, Florida, said she was terrified while sitting in the chair waiting for her ‘Barbie Botox’ — 40 units of the neurotoxin injected into each trapezius, the muscle holding up her neck. She was looking to slim her shoulders in preparation for her wedding, as well as release some upper back pain. “I was thinking the whole time, ‘If it goes right, this is going to be great and I can’t wait to share it (online). If this goes wrong, I better warn people. So basically I figured no matter what happens, I’m going to tell people.’ And God, I just prayed it went well.”

The procedure was originally devised to aid the release of severely overworked trapezius muscles which could cause migraines and intense neck tension. Now, it’s being administered off-label to cosmetically diminish the size of shoulders, elongating the neck. And it’s gaining traction on social media.