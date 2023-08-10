(CNN) — Wearing a rainbow-themed Swatch watch in Malaysia could now land you three years in jail, after the government banned what it described as the brand’s “LGBTQ related” products — claiming they are “harmful to morality.”

Anybody who wears, sells, imports or distributes the Swiss watchmaker’s rainbow-themed products — including watches, accessories or related packaging — faces not only the possibility of a jail term, but also a fine of up to 20,000 ringgit ($4,375) if convicted, according to official gazetted documents seen by CNN.