(CNN) — Virgin Galactic — the space tourism company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson — is finally prepared to launch its first space tourists to the edge of the cosmos, a major step toward delivering on decades of promises.

The company’s rocket-powered space plane, VSS Unity, is scheduled to take off from a New Mexico spaceport attached to a massive twin-fuselage mothership. A livestream of the event is slated to begin Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.