Video shows tourist climbing into Rome’s Trevi Fountain to fill up water bottle

Trevi Fountain has become a source of contention in Italy as tourists routinely disrespect the famous monument.

 Getty Images

(CNN) — A video of a tourist climbing into Rome’s iconic Trevi Fountain to fill her water bottle has circulated online.

The footage, filmed last month, shows the woman walking over a row of rocks to reach the center of the 18th-century landmark as onlookers watch in horror.