(CNN) — Victoria’s Secret is reuniting some of the most classic supermodels from its heyday, bringing Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel together in a new campaign.

The lingerie brand, hoping to return to form after a number of turbulent years and a re-branding attempt, has recruited some of its famous faces — formerly known as Victoria’s Secret Angels — to help launch a new bra and underwear collection called The Icon.