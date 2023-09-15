Venice ‘not at risk’ after all? UNESCO leaves city off its heritage in danger list

The World Heritage Committee has decided not to add Venice to its "in danger" list.

 Andrea Pattaro/AFP/Getty Images

Rome, Italy (CNN) — The Italian city of Venice and its lagoon were not listed on UNESCO’s World Heritage in Danger list during a meeting of the UN agency in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, according to Italy’s culture ministry.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee had warned earlier in July that Italy was not doing enough to protect the city from the threat of overtourism, development and climate change. It recommended that it be added to its heritage danger list.