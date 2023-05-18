Kathmandu (CNN) — British mountaineer Kenton Cool has set a record for the most Mount Everest summits by a non-Nepali after reaching the top of the world’s highest mountain for the 17th time.

Cool reached the peak alongside Dorjee Gyelzen Sherpa, a local guide who has himself summitted both Everest and K2 multiple times, and Richard Walker, executive chairman of the Iceland grocery store chain in the UK.