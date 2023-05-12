Trio of newborn endangered black-and-white ruffed lemurs make debut at Henry Vilas Zoo Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email May 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Courtesy: Henry Vilas Zoo. MADISON, Wis. -- The Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison now has three more lemurs for visitors to meet.Zoo staff announced Friday that black-and-white ruffed lemur Morombe gave birth to three babies -- one male and two female -- on April 25, just three days after she turned 13.A zookeeper was cleaning the exhibit when he heard a noise and found the newborns inside a nest box.Young lemurs commonly stay in their nest for three weeks after birth and become mobile around seven weeks, the zoo said. It will take about seven months for them to be weaned.The babies made their public debut on Friday and can be seen in the Primate House.Triplets are common among lemur litters, but the animals can have up to six babies at a time, the zoo said. Black-and-white ruffed lemurs are critically endangered.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lemurs Mammals Black-and-white Ruffed Lemur Henry Vilas Zoo Madison Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular 'A truly devastating time': Student killed while waiting to board school bus outside of Reedsburg Favre ends lawsuit after sportscaster McAfee apologizes over 'stealing from poor' remark 'I shot him in the heart': Alleged shooter in Badger Tavern homicide held on $1M bond DeForest woman sentenced to federal prison after attempting straw purchase of Glock 'It's never too late': 54-year-old former musician graduates from UW School of Medicine and Public Health Latest News Aerial spraying operations planned at some state parks to combat spongy moth caterpillars, DNR says Trio of newborn endangered black-and-white ruffed lemurs make debut at Henry Vilas Zoo I-39 ramps at Cascade Mountain Road to close next week for construction Wisconsin mom pushes for change after her daughter's assault 44-year-old man injured in Middleton stabbing; suspect arrested More News