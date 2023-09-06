(CNN) — A vast collection of art, furniture, silver, ceramics, and jewelry long held in the private collection of the Rothschild banking dynasty is expected to sell for as much as $30 million over several auctions this fall at Christie’s New York.

The sales will mark the first dedicated auction in North America of works from the French branch of the long-time banking family. Most of the lots were acquired in the 19th century by Baron James Mayer de Rothschild, his wife Betty and their son Alphonse, and have remained in their descendants’ collection since.